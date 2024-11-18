Harry Potter film concert series to return to Majestic Theatre in March

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Majestic Theatre in 2025 with a presentation of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert.”

SAN ANTONIO – The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Majestic Theatre in 2025 with a presentation of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert.”

Scheduled for March 14 and 15, the event will feature the San Antonio Symphony performing John Williams’ iconic score live, while the movie plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Recommended Videos

The unique concert experience is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts. Since the series debuted in 2016 with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert,” it has drawn over 3 million fans globally and is set to continue with more than 2,973 performances across 48 countries through 2025.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” follows Harry, Ron, and Hermione as they uncover the mysteries behind the chilling message: “The Chamber of Secrets has been opened.” The story combines magic, danger, and adventure, with a Grammy-nominated score that has become a classic in cinematic music.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the series, described the concerts as “a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon” and emphasized the unforgettable experience of hearing the scores performed live. Brady Beaubien, Concert Producer for the series, added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world, and we hope audiences enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

The event promises to immerse fans in the magic of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, bringing the beloved story to life through music and film.

Tickets for “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert” will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. CST via MajesticEmpire.com.