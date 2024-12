Hip-hop artist Jay-Z is seen before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

A woman who claims Sean Diddy Combs sexually assaulted her at a party when she was 13 years old now alleges that Jay-Z attacked her at the same event.

The woman amended a lawsuit formerly against Combs to include Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z, according to CNN.

Recommended Videos

Both Carter and Combs are accused of sexually assaulting the woman at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, ABC News reported.

Jay-Z has denied the accusation.