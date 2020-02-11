Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18200 Blanco Springs Road

Listed at $803/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 18200 Blanco Springs Road.

The apartment offers a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8555 Laurens Lane

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 8555 Laurens Lane. It's also listed for $803/month for its 573 square feet.

The building offers a gym, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed. Expect a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

12660 Uhr Lane

Located at 12660 Uhr Lane, here's a 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $809/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

202 Birchleaf Drive (Shearer Hills - Ridgeview)

Listed at $810/month, this 609-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 202 Birchleaf Drive.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

8710 Datapoint Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 8710 Datapoint Drive. It's also listed for $810/month for its 948 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

