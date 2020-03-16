Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1207 Agora Palms Drive

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,019/month, this 1,364-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1207 Agora Palms Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a gym and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,370-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 17803 La Cantera Terrace that's going for $2,395/month.

In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

306 Forrest Hill Drive (Oak Park - Northwood)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this 2,206-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit that's located at 306 Forrest Hill Drive. It's listed for $2,400/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

