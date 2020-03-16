67ºF

VIDEO: GMSA anchors Mark Austin, Leslie Mouton practice social distancing during newscast

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Mark Austin, Anchor

Leslie Mouton, Anchor

Tags: social distancing, GMSA, mark austin, leslie mouton

SAN ANTONIO – GMSA@9 anchors Mark Austin and Leslie Mouton practice social distancing during Monday’s newscast.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

