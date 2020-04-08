Here are San Antonio's top 4 tattoo spots

In search of a new favorite tattoo spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tattoo spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for tattoo.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Buddha Box Studios

Photo: jeri g./Yelp

First on the list is Buddha Box Studios. Located at 5337 Glen Ridge Drive, Suite 109, the tattoo, piercing and jewelry spot is the highest-rated tattoo spot in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fortune Bros Tattoo

Photo: Fortune Bros Tattoo/Yelp

Next up is Shearer Hills - Ridgeview's Fortune Bros Tattoo, situated at 918 Oblate Drive. With five stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Dandyland Custom Tattoo & Professional Body Piercing

Photo: Dandyland Custom Tattoo & Professional Body Piercing/Yelp

Los Angeles Heights - Keystone's Dandyland Custom Tattoo & Professional Body Piercing, located at 1620 Fredericksburg Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo and piercing spot 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews.

4. Element Tattoo Studio

Photo: kristine m./Yelp

Element Tattoo Studio, a tattoo spot in Oak Hills, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 69 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4741 Fredericksburg Road to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.