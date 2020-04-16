The 4 best gyms in San Antonio

Wondering where to find the best gyms near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for gyms.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. Daily spending at San Antonio-area health and beauty businesses rose to $86,409 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. EnergyX Fitness

Photo: energy fitness/Yelp

First on the list is EnergyX Fitness. Located at 5162 Broadway St., the gym and personal training spot is the highest-rated gym in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp.

2. Orangetheory Fitness

Photo: orangetheory fitness/yelp

Next up is Orangetheory Fitness, situated at 12055 Vance Jackson Road. With 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the boot camp, gym and personal training spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Camp Transformation Center

Photo: Jessica d./Yelp

The Camp Transformation Center, located at 431 Isom Road, Suite 210, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boot camp, gym and weight loss center five stars out of 12 reviews.

4. TejasFit

Photo: TejasFit/Yelp

Check out TejasFit, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym and nutritionist and personal training spot at 4904 Broadway St.

