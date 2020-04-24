Inspired by faith, two SA businesses will giveaway 10,000 tacos on Cinco de Mayo

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio businesses, inspired by faith and motivated by their community, are preparing to feed 5,000 people on Cinco de Mayo for free.

What will they be serving?

Two loaded, slow-smoked, pulled pork tacos with a side of southern creamed corn - and lots of ‘em.

Map and event details below

10,000 free tacos on Cinco de Mayo

Who - Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos & Wiatrek’s Meat Market

When - May 5, 2020 | 10am-8pm

Where - Paper Tiger, 2410 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Follow Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos for updates and information on the event

Ricky Ortiz, the owner of Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos, came up with the idea to giveaway tacos in late February.

Recently, a giveaway guided by Ortiz fed 500 people in two hours.

“There’s a lot of people suffering,” said Ortiz. “My business has been fortunate enough to be doing pretty well during this pandemic so I just want to do my part and give back to the community.”

Carter Ray is the owner, operator, and butcher at the San Antonio location of Wiatrek’s Meat Market, a South Texas business that started in Poth, Texas. The meat market is donating 1,400-pounds of pork for the event.

“When God calls you out to uncertainties... some of those things are a little skewed and a little cloudy," said Ray.

Acquiring the meat is a challenge in itself, smoking the meat, that’s a whole other obstacle.

The challenge of preparing the pork for Pitmaster David Romero at Holy Smoke is a task he’s ready to tackle.

“It’s going to take a couple of nights. There’s not going to be any sleep I guarantee you."

For Carter, Ricky and David - serving 5,000 meals is not an option, this is what they are meant to do.