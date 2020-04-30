Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1107 Austin Highway (Terrell Heights)

Listed at $1,002/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1107 Austin Highway.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5810 UTSA Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5810 UTSA Blvd. It's listed for $1,004/month for its 680 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4900 USAA Blvd.

Here's a 992-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4900 USAA Blvd. that's going for $1,005/month.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Henderson Pass (North Central Thousand Oaks)

Finally, check out this 972-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Henderson Pass. It's listed for $1,005/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

