Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

901 W. Silver Sands Drive

Listed at $705/month, this studio apartment is located at 901 W. Silver Sands Drive.

The unit has carpeted floors and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Horizon Hill Boulevard and Medical Drive

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Horizon Hill Boulevard and Medical Drive. It's listed for $710/month for its 501 square feet.

The unit features a balcony and air conditioning. The building boasts a gym, secured entry and on-site laundry. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

7207 Snowden Road

Then, there's this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7207 Snowden Road that's going for $719/month.

The unit has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building has on-site laundry and a resident lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

2167 N.E. Loop 410

Finally, check out this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2167 N.E. Loop 410. It's also listed for $719/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and additional storage space. The apartment also comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

