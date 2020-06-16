Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2005 S. San Jacinto St.

Listed at $550/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2005 S. San Jacinto St.

The apartment comes with air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 3270 Nacogdoches Road. It's listed for $575/month for its 474 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The residence also features a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7226 Blanco Road (Greater Harmony Hills)

Here's a 448-square-foot studio apartment at 7226 Blanco Road that's going for $580/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Then, check out this 372-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive. It's listed for $590/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The unit also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

308 Castillo Ave. (Roosevelt Park)

Lastly, located at 308 Castillo Ave., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $595/month.

The unit features air conditioning. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

