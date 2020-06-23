Papa's Burgers makes Ridgeview debut with burgers and more

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Papa's Burgers, the newcomer is located at 6900 San Pedro, Suite 101, in Ridgeview.

This is the local chain's second location. According to the business's Facebook page, the fast-casual eatery brings "the old fashioned way of doing up burgers and service for a whole new 'Papa's Burgers family' to enjoy!"

Papa's Burgers specializes in burgers as well as chicken and fish sandwiches. On the menu, look for the bacon cheeseburger, Papa's chili dog or the signature Bullitt burger with three 1/3-pound grilled patties, with sides like fries and onion rings. There are also dessert options like cookies, brownies and milkshakes. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Caralyne S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 6, wrote, "Awesome burger and customer service. Loved how hot and fresh the burger was. We were asked multiple times if there was anything else they could do for us. Will definitely be going back!"

Yelper David S. added, "I went for the grand opening today. Great service and a friendly staff. The Caliente burger was delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Papa's Burgers is open from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

