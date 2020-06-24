Explore the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Stone Oak neighborhood

Visiting Stone Oak Communities of Mutual Amenities-Stone Oak, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast spot to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Stone Oak Communities of Mutual Amenities-Stone Oak, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Los Tacos Gueros

Photo: Yelper e./Yelp



Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Los Tacos Gueros, which offers tacos and more. Located at 20323 Huebner, Suite 111, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp.

This fast-casual eatery offers more than 35 varieties of tacos between the breakfast and lunch menus. Other morning options include egg plates (with migas, bacon, chorizo, pancakes or barbacoa), while midday customers may opt for fajitas, enchiladas or the carne guisada plate. (Find the full menu here.)

2. India Taj Palace

Photo: India Taj Palace/Yelp

Next up is Indian, vegetarian and buffet spot India Taj Palace, situated at 20323 Huebner Road With four stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of traditional rice and biryani dishes, along with curry and tandoori specials. There's also an all-you-can-eat buffet. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Studio 55 Hair Salon

Photo: tiffany p./Yelp

Hair salon Studio 55 Hair Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 20323 Huebner Road, Suite 105, four stars out of 41 reviews.

According to the business' website, Studio 55 Hair Salon has a team of "highly educated stylists with specialties ranging from cutting and styling to color and chemical treatments." Services include extensions, wigs, braiding, straightening and the salon's signature California silk press treatment.

4. Melody 1 Nails Spa

Photo: Melody 1 Nails Spa/Yelp

Melody 1 Nails Spa, a nail salon and waxing and skin care spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19202 Stone Oak Parkway to see for yourself.

Melody 1 Nails Spa offers manicures and pedicures, as well as acrylic, powder dip and gel nail services. The salon also has waxing and facial treatments on the menu.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.