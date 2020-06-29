Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

16735 La Cantera Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,016/month, this 1,385-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 16735 La Cantera Parkway.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace. It's listed for $2,018/month for its 1,466 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7930 Headwaters Triangle

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this 1,916-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 7930 Headwaters Triangle that's going for $2,040/month.

The condo includes stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

8318 Wickersham St. (Braun Station East)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this 2,163-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 8318 Wickersham St. It's also listed for $2,040/month.

The condo comes with granite countertops and a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.