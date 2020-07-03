5 patriotic desserts you should make for the Fourth of July

There is no better way to celebrate the red, white and blue than with red, white and blueberries, right?

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, so that means you need a yummy and delicious dessert to top off a long day at the pool, beach, or one spent grilling, of course.

Here are a few desserts that not only look sweet and satisfying, but also show off your love for America.

A trifle might be a tad dated when it comes to desserts, but it’s a classic that is delicious no matter what you use for the layers. Pre-made angel food cake with strawberries and blueberries makes the most patriotic trifle you’ve ever seen. Click here to get the recipe.

Did you just read brownie and pizza in the same sentence? Your eyes aren’t lying to you, dear reader. You make a giant brownie and decorate it like you would a pizza, except it’s filled with a cream cheese frosting, white chocolate chips and your favorite patriotic berries. Click here to get the recipe.

It doesn’t get more patriotic than this cake. All you have to do is make cake mix and color it with red, white and blue, then layer it in an awesome tie-dye pattern. You can add a cream cheese frosting or something similar for even more flavor. Click here to get the recipe.

Since the strawberries are already red, you just need the white and blue to finish off this refreshing and patriotic dessert. Oh, and we didn’t even tell you the best part -- the strawberries are soaked in vodka. Cheers! Click here for the recipe.

You can’t have a Fourth of July spent at the pool or beach without a chocolate chip cookie. What makes this recipe even better is that the cookies are red, white and blue. How great is that? Click here for the recipe.

Will you be trying one of these recipes? Let us know in the comments below.