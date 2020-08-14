What’s that delicious juice concoction Walt Disney World serves?

Disney is known for having delectable food that can only be found inside the parks.

Take, for example, Dole Whip or Mickey ice-cream bars. Even if bought at the supermarket, nothing beats the real thing.

Even Mickey Waffles should be up for consideration, because let’s be serious, no ordinary waffle can compare to the taste of a fresh Mickey waffle drowned in syrup.

Another lesser-known food item is a juice that can go by many names.

This may be new to a lot of you, but Walt Disney World Resort actually serves up a juice concoction that is not only off the menu, but it also goes by a different name, depending on where you are.

Stitch juice, jungle juice, POG juice -- the names go on and on.

Confused? Let us explain.

The popular drink is a blend of passion fruit, orange and guava juices, and it pairs best with a serving of Mickey waffles.

It's known by many names, but rest assured that it's the same tasty beverage being served up every time.

Here is a list of restaurants that we know serve the juice, as well as the name it goes by.

Tusker House – Jungle Juice

Boma – Jungle Juice

‘Ohana – Stitch Juice or Liliko’i Juice

Kona Cafe – Liliko’i Juice

Trail’s End – Moonshine (non-alcoholic)

Garden Grill – POG Juice

Cape May – POG Juice

We wanted to mention that at Kona Cafe, you can get your juice in mimosa form -- for the adults traveling in your group, of course.

Rumor has it, there is a popcorn stand in Animal Kingdom called Mahindi that even serves up a Jungle Juice Slushy.

The menu item is seasonal, but we’ll keep our eyes open for orange spinning slush machines hard at work.

If you're out and about and forget the names, Hakuna Matata. Just ask for the special juice and your server should know what you're talking about.

Try it for yourself

Want to try the juice but don’t have a Disney trip planned? Give this recipe a try.

Combine 21 ounces passion fruit juice, 21 ounces guava juice and 14 ounces orange juice (pulp-free). Mix all three juices together, stir and serve cold. It’s as simple as that.

Give this a try the next time you sit down for breakfast. It’s the perfect way to start your morning, whether you’re heading to the parks or not.