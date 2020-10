SAN ANTONIO – One thing became very clear in this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette": Clare Crawley only has eyes for Dale Moss.

The rumors about Crawley quitting the show to be with Moss appear to be coming true, as she struggles to form relationships with the other contestants.

In the video above, KSAT producers Joy Presley and Oriana Cervantez unpack the episode, which was filled with drama from start to finish.