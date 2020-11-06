‘Will you accept this vlog?’: Goodbye Clare, hello Tayshia!

SAN ANTONIO – The rumors are true.

Episode four of season 16 of “The Bachelorette” finally revealed what most of us already knew: Clare Crawley finds love with Dale Moss and quits the show after a matter of days.

Even though what happened was not surprising, seeing it all go down was still very satisfying.

Now the question in everyone’s mind is, will Tayshia Adams be able to find her perfect match, even though she’s being brought in mid-season?

In the video above, KSAT producers Joy Presley and Oriana Cervantez are joined by another producer and bachelor super-fan, Gaby Anez, to break down what all went down in this episode, and predict how the rest of the season will play out.