‘Will you accept this vlog?’: Truths, lies and more vulnerability

SAN ANTONIO – Things are getting real on “The Bachelorette.”

In the past few episodes, the men have opened up to Tayshia Adams about their lives and their past. But soon, they will have to bring their families into the equation.

In this week’s episode, the contestants learn that they are just one week away from the famous “hometown” dates.

It’s unclear how the dates will work this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but one thing is for sure: the remaining men will have to introduce Adams to their families.

During the episode we see more contestants be vulnerable with Adams, including Ben Smith, who admits to attempting suicide in two separate occasions.

We also find out who stays and who goes after the infamous two-on-one date.

So who will actually make it to “hometowns”? KSAT producers Joy Presley and Oriana Cervantez give us their predictions.

Find more Bachelorette coverage from KSAT here.