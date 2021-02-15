17ºF

Ad

Features

Wintry weather makes a rare dip to Texas -- and these photos will remind you just how much fun the snow can be

It’s not every day you see a palm tree with snowflakes on top

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: snow, weather, snow storm, Pins, community, Texas
This baby seems to be loving it!
This baby seems to be loving it! (Photo provided by a KPRC 2 viewer in Pearland, Texas)

A storm dropping a wintry mix also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency -- and some snow! -- in Texas.

Below are some photos submitted by viewers and readers, from our news partners in Houston and San Antonio.

“Just enjoying the great weather and snow!” captions one happy person.

Here are a few more that made us smile.

JohnCardona

Loving the snow on The Energy Corridor!

Houston
12 minutes ago

Navarro_Ks

My palm tree covered in snow

San Antonio
25 minutes ago

TroyJones

5 and half inches here

Boerne
0 minutes ago

salinasjo

Grandpa giving Bash a push down the driveway

San Antonio
17 minutes ago

BenGarison

Absolutely unreal!

San Antonio
24 minutes ago

gabyesparza

Snow in the backyard patio. Babcock and 410

San Antonio
25 minutes ago

Womack91

Just enjoying the great weather and snow!!!!

Converse
5 hours ago

Tabitha825

League City
2 minutes ago

captivatingcoleen

Houston
1 minute ago

Tricia Thomas

Frozen magnolia

Houston
10 minutes ago

SarahJaneSpyrka

Lilah is loving the snow!

Houston
29 minutes ago

User

La Porte, Texas

La Porte
8 minutes ago

Sledding in the driveways, snapping photos of babies and dogs and palm trees ... you have to admit, it’s probably fun if you don’t have to deal with it all winter long.

Winter weather conditions are affecting large portions of the U.S., but it is rare for them to extend this far south. Rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, early Monday morning, meaning hundreds of thousands went without electricity for short periods as temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and in the 20s around Houston.

Ad

“We urge Texans to put safety first,” ERCOT tweeted as it urged residents to reduce electricity use. The council manages the flow of electric power in the state.

“Traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power,” the council said.

The council described the rotating outages as a “last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole,” adding that utility transmission companies are tasked with determining how to reduce demand on the system.

“Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a statement.

The rotating outages were expected to last throughout Monday morning.

Nearly 2.6 million customers in Texas were in the dark as of 8:20 a.m. CST, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking site.

Officials in Houston had warned people to prepare for outages and hazardous roads — conditions similar to what residents might see in the wake of a Category 5 hurricane. George Bush International Airport in Houston closed Monday morning due to ice accumulation on runways.

Ad

“There (have) been numerous reports of accidents from icing recently,” National Weather Service lead forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday. “I think there’s going to be a big threat today as the system pushes northeastward.”

The region had been gearing up for the winter weather for the better part of the weekend. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all of the state’s 254 counties. Abbott, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies with tasks including rescuing stranded drivers.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in Texas in a statement Sunday night. The declaration is intended to add federal aid to state and local response efforts.

The Associated Press/Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author: