These Texas snowmen pictures keep rolling in, and we cannot get enough

While so many of the headlines this week have been dominated by the bad news in Texas -- the failed power grid, rolling electrical outages and uncharacteristic Arctic temperatures, to name a few items -- it seems some people in the Lone Star state are managing to keep their spirits high.
We have readers and news partners across Texas, and they sent in the following photos.
Sure, they’re not ALL snowmen, but a vast majority of the photos are. We threw in a baby, an ice fort and a Princess Elsa sighting for good measure.
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures.
Always wanted to make a snow man / girl. I can scratch it off my bucket list.
Do you want to build a snowman? Lake Conroe
Frozen Footprint 👣 we found Big Foot👹
Sawyer, Tucker and Dad made a cool customer for the neighborhood in Shenandoah. Thanks boys!
sstephens@woodlandscelebration.com
I moved from St. Louis in 2011 and this is my first snowman since then (Over a decade!).
Do you to build a snowman ⛄
My grandson and son in law enjoying the snow on the golf course in The Woodlands. Baby Jamie’s first snow!
Crystal Gutierrez, Rita Berrones and Christian Gutierrez build a snowman
Snowman but make it Texan
This weather is not stopping mardi-paws for us. Show me your beads!- Piggy & Salvador
San Antonio, Snow Day! Moreno, Family Snowman☃️
Snovida, the lovely señorita! Feb. 2021
Made a snow person and a snow kitty
Jack frost older brother Mr San AnSnownio man
Stay safe and warm, Texas friends!