‘Cosmic litter’ from this famous comet will make for some beautiful views this week

If you’re a lover of beautiful, bright shows in the sky, you’re going to want to check out the Eta Aquarid meteor shower that’s happening right now.

The shower is remnants of arguably the most famous comet: Halley’s.

The last time Halley’s comet passed through the inner solar system was in 1986, according to Space.com, and it won’t pass as closely again until 2061.

Fortunately for us, the dusty trail it leaves behind -- also known as “cosmic litter” -- ends up trailing behind the comet, giving us a beautiful show to watch.

The shower is happening as we speak, but the best time to view it will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Experts say viewers could see about 10 meteors per hour, so you’ll want to keep a keen eye on the sky. And because the moon will be in a waning crescent phase, it will be illuminated less than 30%, providing a great condition for seeing the shower.

The meteors will be low on the horizon, and the best time will be early morning, before dawn.

Will you be watching?