The last supermoon of 2021 -- aka the Strawberry Moon -- is happening this week

If you’ve missed any of the celestial events that have happened this year already -- the Pink Moon in April or the recent solar eclipse, to name a couple -- you’ve got one more chance to witness a rare supermoon this year, and it’s happening this week.

Thursday, the supermoon known as the Strawberry Moon will brighten the night sky.

We should start by saying this supermoon, unfortunately, isn’t named because of a pretty reddish color it gives off. Instead, it’s named for being the first full moon after June solstice, which marks the strawberry-picking season in North America, according to Starwalk.

Ancient cultures are responsible for the naming of moons, Starwalk reports. Those names have been based on the behavior of plants, animals and weather, and we continue using those names today.

Anyway, with that information in hand, it’s still important to know that this is a supermoon, which are up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than typical full moons.

So let’s get to the important stuff: When it’s happening and the best time to see it.

The Strawberry Moon will actually be completely full only for a moment on Thursday, at 2:40 p.m. EST. However, to the naked eye, it will appear full for a few days before and after that, Space.com reported.

If you want to know the best time to watch the moonrise this week for your specific area, click or tap here.

Summertime evenings do feel like the perfect time to take a stroll, don’t they? Will you be getting out for the bright, spectacular view?