These vintage photos of Betty White make for a fun trip down memory lane

"Stormy" is a huge St. Bernard, one of the three pet dogs Betty spends her time with as she enjoys leisure moments around the house. This is a 1954 photo.

Actor Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a TV mainstay for more than 60 years, would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17.

She died Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

Her quirky characters over more than a half-century included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.” She also drew laughs in “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.”

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

Below are some photos we found in Getty Images, showing White’s storied career.

Betty White attends an event in September 1983 in Los Angeles. (Ron Eisenberg/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Rue McClanahan, Betty White, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty attend the Night of 100 Stars III After-Party, circa 1990, in New York City. (Getty Images)

Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmys at the 28th annual Academy Awards to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars, from left, Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight, are seen. All won their Emmys for their roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" except Asner, who won his for his performance in "Rich Man, Poor Man." (Getty Images)

Betty White attends the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in June 2012 in California. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Betty White leans against a pillar in a publicity shot from 1958. (Getty Images)

Still wearing his makeup, actor Joel Grey greets, from left, George Burns, Carol Channing and Betty White after the performance in "Cabaret" at the Los Angeles Music Center in 1987. Grey won an Oscar for a movie version of the play that also earned him a Tony on Broadway. (Getty Images)

Here's Betty White in March 1954. (Archive Photos/Getty Images)

From left are "Golden Girls" actresses Betty White, Beatrice Arthur and Rue McClanahan, winners of the "Pop Culture" award, as they pose for a portrait at the sixth annual TV Land Awards in June 2008 in Santa Monica, California. (Getty Images for TV Land)

Betty White and Michael J. Fox pose with their Emmy Awards in 1986. White won for her role on "The Golden Girls" and Fox for his on "Family Ties." (Getty Images)

Left to right are actresses Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, Betty White and Jane Leeves as they pose onstage during "Hot in Cleveland" LIVE! at the CBS Studio Center in March 2014. (Getty Images for TV Land)

TV personality Allen Ludden and his wife, actress Betty White, are shown at the 18th Emmy Awards in May 1966. (Getty Images)

Betty White, holding a Sugar Glider, attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's 45th annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo in June 2015. (WireImage/Getty Images)

It was 1954 when this photo was snapped of Betty White. (Getty Images)

Actresses Betty White, at left, and Lucille Ball embrace at a book signing event in Los Angeles in October 1987. (Getty Images)

Allen Ludden, age 45 at the time, of "Password" and "College Bowl" fame, embraces his bride, actress Betty White, then-41, following their wedding at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas in 1963. (Getty Images)

Actress Betty White visits Fuse's No. 1 Countdown in June 2009 in New York City. (Getty Images)

With text and copy from The Associated Press.