KSAT Insider spins Prize Wheel, wins $100 collection of gift cards

With no prior history of winning sweepstakes for herself, KSAT Insider Ariana Ramirez initially thought of entering her husband for the Prize Wheel drawing and relying on his good luck.

Her luck kicked in this week though and she got the opportunity to spin the fabulous KSAT Insider Prize Wheel!

Ariana moved from California about a year ago and currently lives in Converse. She’s a huge outdoors person and is great at finding deals through couponing.

March is a month of all new prizes from our station. Watch Ariana (virtually) spin the wheel and win a $100 Taste of San Antonio collection of gift cards in the video above.

You can be the next Prize Wheel winner 😎

The next contestant will be selected on Monday but you have to be a KSAT Insider to win. Visit the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel web page to join for free and enter the next round, which features a $1,000 prize slot.

Also, remember to verify your email address after joining KSAT Insider so that we can alert you on future Prize Wheel spins.

Current members simply need to visit the page and log in to access the next round’s entry form. Good luck!

