KSAT Insider wins $100 H-E-B gift card from Prize Wheel 🍋

Become an Insider today for free and be eligible to win!

KSAT Insider Rose Trujillo has watched KSAT 12 for years and received inspiration from the many foods and drink recipes featured on SA Live.

This week, Rose joined us for an opportunity to spin the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel and we got to learn a little bit more about her and what she loves about the San Antonio community.

Rose is a registered nurse at a local hospital. She loves to serve her patients with quality care and said the experience has been extremely rewarding.

March was a month of all new prizes from our station. Watch Rose (virtually) spin the wheel and win a $100 H-E-B gift card in the video above.

You can be the next Prize Wheel winner 😎

The next contestant will be selected on Monday but you have to be a KSAT Insider to win. Visit the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel web page to join for free and enter the next round.

Ad

Also, remember to verify your email address after joining KSAT Insider so that we can alert you on future Prize Wheel spins.

Current members simply need to visit the page and log in to access the next round’s entry form. Good luck!

Related Content