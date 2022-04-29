KSAT Insider spins Prize Wheel, wins Landrace breakfast 🍳

Become an Insider today for free and be eligible to win!

KSAT Insider Christine Campbell remembers watching KSAT 12 with her parents as a child and has since continued to support our station.

This month she joined us on SA Live to spin the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel and we got a chance to learn a little bit more about her.

April is a month of exciting new prizes from Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk. Watch Christine (virtually) spin the wheel and win in the video above.

You can be the next Prize Wheel winner 😎

The next contestant will be selected on Monday but you have to be a KSAT Insider to win. Visit the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel web page to join for free and enter the next round.

Ad

Also, remember to verify your email address after joining KSAT Insider so that we can alert you on future Prize Wheel spins.

Current members simply need to visit the page and log in to access the next round’s entry form. Good luck!

Related Content