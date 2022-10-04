High school girls prevent forfeit by suiting up for football team

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

If you were a football coach on the verge of seeing your team having to forfeit a game due to a lack of players, what would you do?

One football team at a high school in Oklahoma certainly came up with an unusual, but heartwarming, solution when faced with that conundrum on Sept. 23.

Wewoka High School’s football team was about to forfeit a game due to a lack of players when it asked a couple of senior girls at the school if they would suit up to give the team enough players.

Without hesitation, seniors Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey said yes.

“At first, I was nervous being out there, but as the game went on, it became fun and exciting especially with all the support and excitement we received from other teammates, coaches and the fans as we ran onto the field to play,” Ramsey said to FOX Television Stations.

The Wewoka Tigers twitter account sent out a tweet thanking Davis and Ramsey for their help afterwards.

Ramsey played wide receiver and safety. Davis handled punting and kicking duties, and even ended up making a tackle on a kickoff.

“I was not able to score, but I kept one guy from scoring,” Davis said to FOX Television Stations. “But that was the best feeling that I have ever felt.”

Wewoka ended up losing 47-14, but definitely won in the feel-good story department thanks to Davis and Ramsey.