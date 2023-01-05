Mental health, wellness resources - Living Out Loud

Phone numbers (national)
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours in English and Spanish - Learn more
- 911 Emergency
- CHCS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-316-9241.
- NATL. CRISIS HELPLINE – 1-800-662-435
- NATL. SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE - 1-800-273-8255
- VETERANS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)
- INTEGRAL CARE - MOBILE CRISIS OUTREACH TEAM (MCOT) - 210-223-7233
Tools
Books
- The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk, 2014
- It Didn’t Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are and How to End the Cycle - Mark Wolynn, 2016
- Maybe You Should Talk to Someone - Lori Gottlieb, 2019
- Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle - Amelia Nagoski, 2019
- Stop Overthinking: 23 Techniques to Relieve Stress, Stop Negative Spirals, Declutter Your Mind, and Focus on the Present - Nick Trenton, 2021
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess: 5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Steps to Reduce Anxiety, Stress, and Toxic Thinking - Caroline Leaf, 2021
- (Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health - 2018
- Emotional First Aid: Practical Strategies for Treating Failure, Rejection, Guilt, and Other Everyday Psychological Injuries - Guy Winch, 2012
- The Noonday Demon - Andrew Solomon, 2001
- Hope and Help for Your Nerves - Claire Weekes, 1962
- We’ve Been Too Patient: Voices from Radical Mental Health--Stories and Research Challenging the Biomedical Model - 2019
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself - Nedra Glover Tawwab, 2021
- An Unquiet Mind - Kay Redfield Jamison, 1995
- What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing - Oprah Winfrey, 2021
- The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health: Navigate an Unequal System, Learn Tools for Emotional Wellness, and Get the Help You Deserve - Rheeda Walker, 2020
- Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find--and Keep-- Love - Rachel S. F. Heller, 2010
- Reasons to Stay Alive - Matt Haig, 2015
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey, 1989
- The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture - Gabor Maté, 2022
- Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Made Simple: 10 Strategies for Managing Anxiety, Depression, Anger, Panic and Worry - Seth J. Gillihan, 2018
- The Highly Sensitive Person - Elaine Aron, 1996
- Be Calm: Proven Techniques to Stop Anxiety Now - Jill P. Weber, 2019
- Heavy: An American Memoir - Kiese Laymon, 2018
- This Is Depression: A Comprehensive, Compassionate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Understand Depression - Diane McIntosh, 2019
- How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence - Michael Pollan, 2018
- Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health - Thomas R. Insel, 2022
- How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self - Nicole LePera, 2021
- Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole - Susan Cain, 2022
- First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Story about Anxiety - Sarah Wilson, 2017
- The Collected Schizophrenias - Esmé Weijun Wang, 2019
- The Bell Jar - Sylvia Plath, 1963
- Every Last Word - Tamara Ireland Stone, 2015
- Man’s Search for Meaning - Viktor Frankl, 1946
- You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life - Jen Sincero, 2013
- Willow Weep for Me: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression - Meri Nana-Ama Danquah, 1998
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story - Ned Vizzini, 2006
- Everything Here is Beautiful - Mira T. Lee, 2018
- All the Bright Places - Jennifer Niven, 2015
- Anxiety Relief for Teens: Essential CBT Skills and Self-Care Practices to Overcome Anxiety and Stress - Regine Galanti, 2019
- The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom - Don Miguel Ruiz, 1997
- Darius the Great Is Not Okay - Adib Khorram, 2018
- Make Your Bed - William H. McRaven, 2017
- Notes on a Nervous Planet - Matt Haig, 2018
- A Manual for Heartache - Cathy Rentzenbrink, 2017
- Wintergirls - Laurie Halse Anderson, 2009
- The Colour of Madness: Mental Health and Race in Technicolour - Rianna Walcott, 2022
From Living in Silence to Living Out Loud
Did you know that one in five people live with a mental illness in the United States? I am one of these people.
I’m Talli Dolge and I could not be more excited to bring you our new mental health and wellness podcast with KSAT, called From Living In Silence to Living Out Loud.
Each month, starting in January 2023, we will be bringing together community leaders, experts and people who are living every day with a mental illness to discuss various mental health and wellness topics.
This podcast will continue to open the conversation surrounding a topic that has been kept a secret for far too long.
Together we will explore these brave, resilient and life-changing stories… and, bonus, we will be answering your questions as they pertain to each episode. Do you have a question or topic you would like to be addressed? Let us know in the comment section below.
Starting in January 2023, you can find us on all podcast platforms, KSAT’s YouTube channel, KSAT.com and KSAT+, the free streaming app for Smart TVs.
We can’t wait to have you join us!
Find other KSAT podcasts here.
About host Talli Dolge
Talli Dolge is a vocal mental health and wellness advocate who lives in San Antonio.
Talli has been a mental health contributor with KSAT since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic began in 2020.
She earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling Education from SUNY(State University of New York).
Talli is the Founder and Creator of the Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative. The unique program provides a holistic approach to mental wellness by bringing services right into the school districts. This program works to eliminate transportation, cost, and language barriers by bringing wraparound, no-cost mental wellness services to not only students, but their families, teachers, and district staff.
Talli currently is working as a national mental health and wellness consultant; helping foundations and nonprofits build sustainable mental health programs.
She also currently serves on the UTSA College for Health, Community, and Policy Advisory Council. She was a 2022 Distinguished Speaker for SA Health Cell and was featured in the SA Lights section of the SA Express-News in August 2022.
She has an outstanding history of leadership and service in the mental health community, as well as in previous positions with Jewish Family Service of San Antonio, the Witte Museum and Walt Disney World.
Each month she will bring community leaders, experts, and people living with mental illness to talk about various mental health and wellness topics.