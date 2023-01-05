Mental health, wellness resources - Living Out Loud

Phone numbers (national)

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours in English and Spanish - Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours in English and Spanish - Learn more

911 Emergency

CHCS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-316-9241.

NATL. CRISIS HELPLINE – 1-800-662-435

NATL. SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE - 1-800-273-8255

VETERANS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)

INTEGRAL CARE - MOBILE CRISIS OUTREACH TEAM (MCOT) - 210-223-7233

Tools

Books

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk, 2014

It Didn’t Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are and How to End the Cycle - Mark Wolynn, 2016

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone - Lori Gottlieb, 2019

Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle - Amelia Nagoski, 2019

Stop Overthinking: 23 Techniques to Relieve Stress, Stop Negative Spirals, Declutter Your Mind, and Focus on the Present - Nick Trenton, 2021

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess: 5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Steps to Reduce Anxiety, Stress, and Toxic Thinking - Caroline Leaf, 2021

(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health - 2018

Emotional First Aid: Practical Strategies for Treating Failure, Rejection, Guilt, and Other Everyday Psychological Injuries - Guy Winch, 2012

The Noonday Demon - Andrew Solomon, 2001

Hope and Help for Your Nerves - Claire Weekes, 1962

We’ve Been Too Patient: Voices from Radical Mental Health--Stories and Research Challenging the Biomedical Model - 2019

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself - Nedra Glover Tawwab, 2021

An Unquiet Mind - Kay Redfield Jamison, 1995

What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing - Oprah Winfrey, 2021

The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health: Navigate an Unequal System, Learn Tools for Emotional Wellness, and Get the Help You Deserve - Rheeda Walker, 2020

Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find--and Keep-- Love - Rachel S. F. Heller, 2010

Reasons to Stay Alive - Matt Haig, 2015

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey, 1989

The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture - Gabor Maté, 2022

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Made Simple: 10 Strategies for Managing Anxiety, Depression, Anger, Panic and Worry - Seth J. Gillihan, 2018

The Highly Sensitive Person - Elaine Aron, 1996

Be Calm: Proven Techniques to Stop Anxiety Now - Jill P. Weber, 2019

Heavy: An American Memoir - Kiese Laymon, 2018

This Is Depression: A Comprehensive, Compassionate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Understand Depression - Diane McIntosh, 2019

How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence - Michael Pollan, 2018

Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health - Thomas R. Insel, 2022

How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self - Nicole LePera, 2021

Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole - Susan Cain, 2022

First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Story about Anxiety - Sarah Wilson, 2017

The Collected Schizophrenias - Esmé Weijun Wang, 2019

The Bell Jar - Sylvia Plath, 1963

Every Last Word - Tamara Ireland Stone, 2015

Man’s Search for Meaning - Viktor Frankl, 1946

You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life - Jen Sincero, 2013

Willow Weep for Me: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression - Meri Nana-Ama Danquah, 1998

It’s Kind of a Funny Story - Ned Vizzini, 2006

Everything Here is Beautiful - Mira T. Lee, 2018

All the Bright Places - Jennifer Niven, 2015

Anxiety Relief for Teens: Essential CBT Skills and Self-Care Practices to Overcome Anxiety and Stress - Regine Galanti, 2019

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom - Don Miguel Ruiz, 1997

Darius the Great Is Not Okay - Adib Khorram, 2018

Make Your Bed - William H. McRaven, 2017

Notes on a Nervous Planet - Matt Haig, 2018

A Manual for Heartache - Cathy Rentzenbrink, 2017

Wintergirls - Laurie Halse Anderson, 2009

The Colour of Madness: Mental Health and Race in Technicolour - Rianna Walcott, 2022

From Living in Silence to Living Out Loud

Did you know that one in five people live with a mental illness in the United States? I am one of these people.

I’m Talli Dolge and I could not be more excited to bring you our new mental health and wellness podcast with KSAT, called From Living In Silence to Living Out Loud.

Each month, starting in January 2023, we will be bringing together community leaders, experts and people who are living every day with a mental illness to discuss various mental health and wellness topics.

This podcast will continue to open the conversation surrounding a topic that has been kept a secret for far too long.

Together we will explore these brave, resilient and life-changing stories… and, bonus, we will be answering your questions as they pertain to each episode. Do you have a question or topic you would like to be addressed? Let us know in the comment section below.

Starting in January 2023, you can find us on all podcast platforms, KSAT’s YouTube channel, KSAT.com and KSAT+, the free streaming app for Smart TVs.

We can’t wait to have you join us!

About host Talli Dolge

Talli Dolge is a vocal mental health and wellness advocate who lives in San Antonio.

Talli has been a mental health contributor with KSAT since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic began in 2020.

She earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling Education from SUNY(State University of New York).

Talli is the Founder and Creator of the Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative. The unique program provides a holistic approach to mental wellness by bringing services right into the school districts. This program works to eliminate transportation, cost, and language barriers by bringing wraparound, no-cost mental wellness services to not only students, but their families, teachers, and district staff.

Talli currently is working as a national mental health and wellness consultant; helping foundations and nonprofits build sustainable mental health programs.

She also currently serves on the UTSA College for Health, Community, and Policy Advisory Council. She was a 2022 Distinguished Speaker for SA Health Cell and was featured in the SA Lights section of the SA Express-News in August 2022.

She has an outstanding history of leadership and service in the mental health community, as well as in previous positions with Jewish Family Service of San Antonio, the Witte Museum and Walt Disney World.

Each month she will bring community leaders, experts, and people living with mental illness to talk about various mental health and wellness topics.