Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after Elizabeth's coronation, 2nd June 1953. With them are their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, and the Queen Mother (1900 - 2002, right). On the left are the maids of honour (left to right) Lady Moyra Hamilton (later Campbell), Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby, Lady Anne Coke, later Lady Glenconner, Lady Mary Baillie-Hamilton and Lady Jane Vane-Tempest-Stewart. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

