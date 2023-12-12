53º
Major airports with the longest departure delays

Stacker

Sheeka Sanahori, Data Work By Luke Hicks, Data Work By Wade Zhou

Stock image. Pixabay (Pexels)

About 1 in 5 passengers who flew in the U.S. this year have had to deal with the misfortune of their flight leaving late. Even though airlines publish their schedules, they don’t guarantee them.

These days, flight delays are trending higher and higher, according to statistics from the Department of Transportation. In 2018 and 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average share of departure delays for flights in the U.S. was 19% and 19.5%, respectively. In 2022 and 2023 (as of August), departure delays were up to 21.5% and 22%, the highest average in nearly a decade.

Unlike the more generous regulations in the European Union, U.S. carriers are not obligated to compensate passengers for flight delays. However, each company has its own policy, so travelers may be able to get something in exchange for the headache of a delay. It's always advisable to check with the airline to see if they will make accommodations, such as rebooking on a different flight or providing meal vouchers.

Since the federal government doesn't require airlines to provide passengers with delay protections, it's up to the flying public to ensure a delayed flight doesn't ruin plans. When traveling for an immovable event like a wedding or cruise, for example, consider leaving a day in advance to add a buffer for any potential delays. Some travel insurance policies also compensate for long delays and could provide reimbursements for food, hotels, and more.

It's wise to be particularly cautious when flying from certain U.S. airports that report more flight delays across all U.S. airlines than others. TravelPerk explored 25 of the biggest airports in the country and ranked them according to the share of departure flights that experience delays, using data from the Department of Transportation from September 2022 to August 2023.

Continue reading to find out if your nearest airport is prone to pushing back flight times.

Moving walkway with people in MSP airport.
#25. Minneapolis-St Paul International

- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 120,552 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 16.7% - Median minutes delayed: 16 - Most common destinations: DEN, ORD, ATL

Delta Airlines plane at SLC airport boarding passengers.
#24. Salt Lake City International

- City: Salt Lake City, Utah - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 108,272 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 17.6% - Median minutes delayed: 14 - Most common destinations: DEN, PHX, LAX

The McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Metro Airport.
#23. Detroit Metro Wayne County

- City: Detroit, Michigan - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 124,715 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 17.8% - Median minutes delayed: 18 - Most common destinations: ATL, ORD, LGA

United States Capitol and Reagan National Airport on a summer day.
#22. Ronald Reagan Washington National

- City: Washington, D.C. - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 143,183 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.1% - Median minutes delayed: 19 - Most common destinations: BOS, ATL, LGA

Interior of the The Sea-Tac Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
#21. Seattle/Tacoma International

- City: Seattle, Washington - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 175,949 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.2% - Median minutes delayed: 13 - Most common destinations: PDX, ANC, LAX

Airplanes from American Airlines at the Philadelphia International Airport.
#20. Philadelphia International

- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 98,234 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.4% - Median minutes delayed: 20 - Most common destinations: MCO, ATL, BOS

Aerial view of Los Angeles International Airport with its streets, entrances and exits.
#19. Los Angeles International

- City: Los Angeles, California - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 192,726 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 19.7% - Median minutes delayed: 16 - Most common destinations: SFO, LAS, JFK

Exterior view of San Francisco International Airport.
#18. San Francisco International

- City: San Francisco, California - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 134,948 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.4% - Median minutes delayed: 15 - Most common destinations: LAX, JFK, SEA

Welcome to New York City sign at a Delta gate in terminal C at Laguardia Airport.
#17. LaGuardia

- City: New York, New York - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 168,772 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.5% - Median minutes delayed: 23 - Most common destinations: ORD, BOS, ATL

Chicago O'Hare international airport, check in counter.
#16. Chicago O'Hare International

- City: Chicago, Illinois - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 277,274 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.7% - Median minutes delayed: 18 - Most common destinations: LGA, LAX, DCA

Busy travelers in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
#15. Charlotte Douglas International

- City: Charlotte, North Carolina - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 206,146 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.9% - Median minutes delayed: 19 - Most common destinations: MCO, LGA, ATL

People in motion in the baggage claim area at Nashville International Airport.
#14. Nashville International

- City: Nashville, Tennessee - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 94,327 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 21.6% - Median minutes delayed: 15 - Most common destinations: LGA, ORD, CLT

Various aircraft taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
#13. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

- City: Atlanta, Georgia - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 330,268 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.0% - Median minutes delayed: 17 - Most common destinations: MCO, LGA, FLL

Ground operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor.
#12. Phoenix Sky Harbor International

- City: Phoenix, Arizona - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 171,771 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.4% - Median minutes delayed: 15 - Most common destinations: DEN, LAS, SEA

View of the exterior of Logan International Airport.
#11. Logan International

- City: Boston, Massachusetts - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 141,691 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.5% - Median minutes delayed: 21 - Most common destinations: DCA, LGA, JFK

Travelers walk through an airport terminal at the Bergstrom International airport.
#10. Austin - Bergstrom International

- City: Austin, Texas - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 91,862 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.6% - Median minutes delayed: 17 - Most common destinations: DFW, DEN, LAX

Passengers check-in at the Terminal D ticketing hall at George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport.
#9. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston

- City: Houston, Texas - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 139,511 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 23.7% - Median minutes delayed: 18 - Most common destinations: DFW, LAX, DEN

Delta planes and ground operations at JFK Airport.
#8. John F. Kennedy International

- City: New York, New York - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 136,057 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 24.3% - Median minutes delayed: 23 - Most common destinations: LAX, SFO, BOS

Passengers prepare to board a flight at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
#7. Dallas/Fort Worth International

- City: Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 279,358 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 25.1% - Median minutes delayed: 23 - Most common destinations: LAX, ATL, LGA

Aerial view of Newark Liberty International Airport.
#6. Newark Liberty International

- City: Newark, New Jersey - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 144,038 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 25.9% - Median minutes delayed: 20 - Most common destinations: MCO, ATL, LAX

Curbside view of the Miami International Airport.
#5. Miami International

- City: Miami, Florida - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 100,401 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 26.6% - Median minutes delayed: 21 - Most common destinations: ATL, JFK, LGA

Afternoon view of Spirit airline airplane and the strip and Harry Reid International Airport.
#4. Harry Reid International

- City: Las Vegas, Nevada - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 187,617 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 29.1% - Median minutes delayed: 18 - Most common destinations: LAX, DEN, SEA

Inside the Denver International airport on the ground level at C-Gates.
#3. Denver International

- City: Denver, Colorado - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 288,782 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 29.3% - Median minutes delayed: 16 - Most common destinations: LAS, PHX, SLC

Passengers wait at a gate at Orlando International Airport for a delayed flight.
#2. Orlando International

- City: Orlando, Florida - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 158,419 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 30.3% - Median minutes delayed: 22 - Most common destinations: ATL, EWR, SJU

Ground operations at BWI Airport.
#1. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall

- City: Baltimore, Maryland - Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 92,636 - Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 31.2% - Median minutes delayed: 16 - Most common destinations: ATL, MCO, BOS

Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

This story originally appeared on TravelPerk and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

© Stacker 2023. All rights reserved.