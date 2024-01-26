Confrontation with opposing player, boos resonate as Matthew Stafford is mic'd up for playoff game

The boos reigned down from fans, pleasantries with old friends and family was exchanged, and a heated conversation took place with an opposing player.

It was quite a return to Detroit for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played at Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Rams in 2021 when the teams met for a Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 14 (Scroll down to see video).

All of the above and more can be viewed on the video below, as Stafford was mic’d up for the occasion. It didn’t end well for his Rams, who lost 24-23, but it certainly made for some entertaining viewing.