Our producers switched jobs with folks from our sister stations and learned a lot about a new city

At Graham Media Group, we pride ourselves on being innovative and having the ability to collaborate with anyone. That’s why we sent producers from one of our stations to a sister station in another city to learn to learn a thing or two, and teach a thing or two.

We had Detroiters go to Jacksonville. People from Jacksonville go to Houston, and Houstonians up in Detroit. Each station sent someone, and each station got a new person who was eager to see how another newsroom operates.

The producers who traveled to another market obviously learned a great deal (and wrote some articles for the station, too), but they also got to spend a few days in a city that they’ve never visited before.

Luckily for you, a lot of these producers documented their trips with our Pins feature. They uploaded all kinds of photos and videos of their travels. It’s kinda fun to see how a traveler sees your city for the first time through their eyes, right?

Take a look below at some of our producers and the fun times they had.

Brittany Taylor (KPRC/Houston) and Erin Seaton (WJXT/Jacksonville) visit Detroit/WDIV

Brittany Taylor Next to the WDIV news truck! I had a chance to walk through one of Detroit’s oldest garages in the city. Jan 24, 2024 0 Detroit

Brittany Taylor As a born and raised Texan, these ribs were fireeeeee!!! Highly recommend 10/10! I was surprised Detroit has some good bbq lol They are the pomegranate ribs. Y’all should definitely try out at least once. Jan 24, 2024 2 Detroit

Erin Seaton I got to see "Wicked" at the Detroit Opera House last night! My hotel had two extra tickets to give away and somehow, I was a lucky recipient. The show was AMAZING! And yes, I may have teared up a few times. :) Jan 25, 2024 0 Detroit

Erin Seaton This Florida girl is not used to walking through snow! Here's a look at the snow-covered Grand Circus Park. Jan 23, 2024 0 Detroit

Erin Seaton I visited the riverfront yesterday and saw the Gateway to Freedom monument that overlooks the Detroit River. I thought it was a touching memorial to those who escaped to Canada through the Underground Railroad. Jan 26, 2024 0 Detroit

Brittany Taylor Right behind the digital team, anchor Christy McDonald with live updates on trial for Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a teen boy who killed four during a mass shouting at Oxford High School. Jan 25, 2024 0 Detroit

Francine Frazier (WJXT/Jacksonville) and Tim French (WDIV/Detroit) visits KPRC/Houston

Francine Frazier Visiting KPRC this week from WJXT in Jacksonville for an employee exchange. It’s funny the things you notice in another city — like this fancy street sign in the Galleria area. Anyone have restaurant recommendations for a visitor to check out? I love food adventures and supporting local when I travel. Jan 22, 2024 2 Houston

Francine Frazier Loving my visit to Houston so far. Got a swag bag from the awesome team at KPRC 2. A bobblehead?! What?!! My first day in the newsroom was fantastic. Can’t wait to post tomorrow from out in the field with Reporter Corley Peel! Jan 22, 2024 2 Houston

Francine Frazier Out on assignment with KPRC 2 Reporter Corley Peel today (Fun Fact: we used to work together in Jacksonville). Corley had an exclusive interview with a witness to the Humble store clerk shooting. He asked to remain anonymous so I was creative with my photo angle. Read/watch the full story on click2Houston.com. Jan 24, 2024 1 Houston

Francine Frazier Loved getting to catch up with these familiar faces this week! KPRC 2 reporters Corley Peel and Zach Lashway used to work with me at WJXT in Jacksonville, one of KPRC’s sister stations. It’s practically a family reunion 😁 Jan 25, 2024 2 Houston

Francine Frazier My Houston adventure took me into the Control Room today for the KPRC 2+ 8 a.m. hour with all-star producer Raybin Dockery. Behind-the-scenes is the best! Jan 25, 2024 1 Houston

Cathleigh Winningham (WKMG/Orlando) and Cassidy Johncox (WDIV/Detroit) visit WJXT/Jacksonville

Cathleigh Second day at one of the best stations in the country! Jan 23, 2024 3 Jacksonville

Cassidy Johncox Taking a news break — the weather at Neptune Beach beats what we’ve got in Detroit! Jan 25, 2024 2 Neptune Beach

Thomas Mates (WKMG/Orlando) and Rebekah Raley (WSLS/Roanoke) visit KSAT/San Antonio

Emily at KSAT Know My Neighborhood crew at Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant on the South Side! 16 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Ana Gonzalez (KPRC/Houston) and Rebecca Salinas (KSAT/San Antonio) visiting WSLS/Roanoke

Ana Gonzalez Ready for day 2 of the producer swap! First time seeing a mountain, what a view. :) Jan 23, 2024 1 Roanoke

Rebekah Learning from the amazing staff at our sister station in San Antonio (KSAT) this week! Jan 22, 2024 1 Roanoke

Ana Gonzalez Got to go out on the field today for day 3 of the producer swap at our sister station WSLS! Jan 24, 2024 2 Roanoke

Rebekah It’s a soggy day in San Antonio! But that’s not stopping the fun as I visit with our sister station, KSAT! Jan 23, 2024 1 Roanoke

Jennifer Hagan (WSLS/Roanoke) and Landon Lowe (KSAT/San Antonio) visiting WKMG/Orlando

JenHaga Headed to an interview with sister station News6 in Orlando, FL Jan 24, 2024 1 Roanoke

JenHaga Voting could become easier for Spanish speaking people in Florida. Seminole County needs poll workers who can speak Spanish to assist people with voting, many of whom have moved to the Orlando, Fla. area from Puerto Rico after hurricanes. Yhoselyn Andrade from Mifamilia Vota, an organization that assists Hispanic voters chatted with News6 reporter Catherine Silver on Wednesday about the challenges that Spanish speaking voters face. Jan 25, 2024 1 Roanoke