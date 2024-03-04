68º
Spread some son-shine, share your photos on National Sons Day!

Don’t be shy about sharing!

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Stock image. Dmitriy Ganin (Pexels)

Instead of “You are my sunshine,” today is more about “You are my son-shine.”

Today is National Sons Day, a day that honors sons everywhere and those who raise them. And what better way to honor sons, fathers, grandfathers, etc. by dotting these pages with your best photos!

Below is a chance to submit photos of the sons or other men who bring son-shine into your life.

Created in 2018, National Sons Day is a great opportunity to not only celebrate sons, but promote values that make them great such as honesty, integrity, responsibility, selflessness and a good work ethic.

Happy National Sons Day and let’s see all spread that son-shine!

