Which breeds of dogs are most likely to be dognapped?

It’s obviously not a pleasant subject to talk about, but sadly, dognapping is a real issue.

Several types of dogs are targets for thieves, but which breeds are targeted more than others by criminals?

Here is a breakdown of what breeds are most vulnerable and what prevention steps to take, according to pethelpful.com.

What is the most popular breed for thieves?

Citing a report from ABC’s “Nightline,” PetHelpful said the most stolen breed of dog of late has been the French Bulldog.

Tom Sharp, the CEO of American Kennel Club Reunite, told “Nightline” that “twice as many” French Bulldogs were reported stolen to the organization as the next breed, and that dognappings were up 140% to his nonprofit.

The biggest reason why thieves have targeted the French Bulldog is that they offer more value than other breeds because they need artificial insemination and cesarean sections to have puppies, and the average litter produces three pups, much fewer than other breeds. A French Bulldog might typically go anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000, according to the article.

What other breeds are often stolen?

The article said other breeds that are a target for thieves are Chihuahuas, Yorkshire Terriers, Shih Tzu and Maltese. Factors for why these breeds are more in danger than others are cost, size, popularity and features.

What steps can be taken to help prevent dog thefts?

Below are some suggestions the article has to reduce the risk of dognappings.