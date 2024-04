More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#30. Erath County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 319

- Population: 42,788

- Median household income: $59,654

- Median home value: $219,600 (63% own)

- Median rent: $1,070 (37% rent)

- Top public schools: Dublin Elementary School (grade A), Henderson Junior High School (grade A), Hook Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Stephenville Christian School (grade unavailable), SILVER SADDLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Stephenville (grade A minus), Dublin (grade B+)

#29. Bell County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 317

- Population: 372,821

- Median household income: $62,858

- Median home value: $196,300 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,095 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Holland Middle School (grade A), Lakewood Elementary School (grade A), Sparta Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Central Texas Christian School (grade A minus), Holy Trinity Catholic High School (grade A minus), Memorial Christian Academy (grade A minus)

- Top places: Morgan's Point Resort (grade A), Harker Heights (grade A minus), Nolanville (grade A minus)

#28. Madison County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 298

- Population: 13,556

- Median household income: $65,768

- Median home value: $139,100 (71% own)

- Median rent: $814 (29% rent)

- Top public schools: Madisonville Intermediate School (grade A minus), Madisonville Junior High School (grade A minus), Madisonville High School (grade B+)

- Top private schools:

- Top places: Madisonville (grade A minus), Midway (grade B+)

#27. Brazoria County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 294

- Population: 374,600

- Median household income: $91,972

- Median home value: $256,900 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,333 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Glenda Dawson High School (grade A+), Silvercrest Elementary School (grade A), Challenger Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Brazosport Christian School (grade B+), Angleton Christian School (grade B+), Living Stones Christian School (grade B minus)

- Top places: Pearland (grade A+), Lake Jackson (grade A), Manvel (grade A minus)

#26. Dallas County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 284

- Population: 2,604,053

- Median household income: $70,732

- Median home value: $252,200 (51% own)

- Median rent: $1,374 (49% rent)

- Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (grade A+), School of Science & Engineering (grade A+), Coppell High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

- Top places: Coppell (grade A+), University Park (grade A+), Sherrill Park North/Foxboro Addition (grade A+)

#25. Washington County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 281

- Population: 35,807

- Median household income: $70,043

- Median home value: $248,300 (73% own)

- Median rent: $1,025 (27% rent)

- Top public schools: Dripping Springs High School (grade A+), Burton Elementary School (grade A minus), Harper Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: First Baptist Church School (grade unavailable), St. Paul's Christian Day School (grade unavailable), Citadel Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Brenham (grade A minus), Burton (grade B)

#24. Galveston County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 257

- Population: 350,801

- Median household income: $83,913

- Median home value: $260,600 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,301 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Friendswood High School (grade A+), Westwood Elementary School (grade A), Windsong Intermediate School (grade A)

- Top private schools: O'Connell College Preparatory School (grade A), Bay Area Christian School (grade B+), Trinity Episcopal School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Friendswood (grade A+), League City (grade A+), Kemah (grade A)

#23. Smith County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 254

- Population: 234,667

- Median household income: $69,053

- Median home value: $201,400 (69% own)

- Median rent: $1,129 (31% rent)

- Top public schools: Stanton-Smith Elementary School (grade A), Lindale Junior High School (grade A), Gus Winston Cain Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Brook Hill School (grade A+), Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School (grade A+), All Saints Episcopal School (grade A+)

- Top places: Bullard (grade A minus), Tyler (grade A minus), Hideaway (grade A minus)

#22. Robertson County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 246

- Population: 16,912

- Median household income: $59,410

- Median home value: $156,800 (75% own)

- Median rent: $781 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Franklin Middle School (grade A), Mumford Elementary School (grade A), Roland Reynolds Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools:

- Top places: Hearne (grade B minus), Franklin (grade A minus), Calvert (grade B+)

#21. Harris County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 245

- Population: 4,726,177

- Median household income: $70,789

- Median home value: $235,300 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,269 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Village School (grade A+)

- Top places: Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park (grade A+), Neartown - Montrose (grade A+), Memorial (grade A+)

#20. Tom Green County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 238

- Population: 119,276

- Median household income: $67,215

- Median home value: $177,800 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,024 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Wall Middle School (grade A), Wall Elementary School (grade A), Wall High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian School (grade A), San Angelo Christian Academy (grade A minus), Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: San Angelo (grade A minus), Carlsbad (grade B+), Christoval (grade B+)

#19. Hansford County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 233

- Population: 5,270

- Median household income: $62,350

- Median home value: $101,700 (75% own)

- Median rent: $823 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Gruver Junior High School (grade A), Gruver Elementary School (grade A), Spearman Junior High School (grade A)

- Top private schools:

- Top places: Spearman (grade A minus), Gruver (grade A minus), Morse (grade B+)

#18. Somervell County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 224

- Population: 9,337

- Median household income: $87,899

- Median home value: $246,600 (82% own)

- Median rent: $853 (18% rent)

- Top public schools: Glen Rose Intermediate School (grade A), Glen Rose Junior High School (grade A minus), Glen Rose High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools:

- Top places: Glen Rose (grade A minus)

#17. McLennan County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 217

- Population: 261,090

- Median household income: $59,781

- Median home value: $196,400 (60% own)

- Median rent: $1,048 (40% rent)

- Top public schools: Midway High School (grade A+), River Valley Middle School (grade A), South Bosque Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Vanguard College Preparatory School (grade A+), Live Oak Classical School (grade A), Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School (grade A)

- Top places: Woodway (grade A+), Hewitt (grade A), Lorena (grade A minus)

#16. Burleson County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 213

- Population: 17,958

- Median household income: $71,745

- Median home value: $154,700 (79% own)

- Median rent: $977 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Caldwell Middle School (grade A minus), Snook Elementary School (grade A minus), Caldwell Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: First Baptist School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Caldwell (grade A minus), Snook (grade B+), Somerville (grade B+)

#15. Taylor County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 208

- Population: 143,029

- Median household income: $61,806

- Median home value: $169,800 (59% own)

- Median rent: $1,063 (41% rent)

- Top public schools: Academy for Technology, Engineering, Math & Science (ATEMS) (grade A), Wylie East J.H. (grade A), Wylie West Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. John's Episcopal School (grade unavailable), Cornerstone Christian School (grade unavailable), A Habitat for Learning (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Potosi (grade A), Abilene (grade A minus), Tye (grade B)

#14. Hays County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 195

- Population: 245,351

- Median household income: $79,990

- Median home value: $335,700 (63% own)

- Median rent: $1,355 (37% rent)

- Top public schools: Sycamore Springs Elementary School (grade A+), Sycamore Springs Middle School (grade A), Dripping Springs Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: San Marcos Academy (grade A+), AESA Prep Academy (grade A), Hill Country Christian School of San Marcos (grade B)

- Top places: Dripping Springs (grade A), Buda (grade A minus), Wimberley (grade A minus)

#13. Brazos County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 154

- Population: 234,548

- Median household income: $57,562

- Median home value: $260,800 (47% own)

- Median rent: $1,120 (53% rent)

- Top public schools: College Station High School (grade A+), Wellborn Middle (grade A+), A&M Consolidated High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Allen Academy (grade A+), Brazos Christian School (grade A), Brazos Valley Cornerstone Christian Academy (grade A)

- Top places: College Station (grade A), Bryan (grade A minus), Wixon Valley (grade B+)

#12. Montgomery County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 139

- Population: 629,989

- Median household income: $95,946

- Median home value: $293,500 (73% own)

- Median rent: $1,416 (27% rent)

- Top public schools: The Woodlands High School (grade A+), College Park High School (grade A+), Sam Houston State University Charter School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: The John Cooper School (grade A+), The Woodlands Christian Academy (grade A+), Esprit International School (grade A)

- Top places: The Woodlands (grade A+), Oak Ridge North (grade A+), Conroe (grade A minus)

#11. Brewster County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 127

- Population: 9,454

- Median household income: $47,747

- Median home value: $200,500 (60% own)

- Median rent: $780 (40% rent)

- Top public schools: Alpine Middle School (grade B+), Alpine High School (grade B+), Alpine Elementary School (grade B minus)

- Top private schools: Alpine Christian School (grade unavailable), Alpine Montessori School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Alpine (grade A), Marathon (grade B+), Study Butte (grade unavailable)

#10. Randall County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 120

- Population: 141,489

- Median household income: $78,038

- Median home value: $209,200 (69% own)

- Median rent: $1,072 (31% rent)

- Top public schools: Hillside Elementary School (grade A), Reeves-Hinger Elementary School (grade A), Canyon Junior High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Ascension Academy (grade A+), Holy Cross Catholic Academy (grade A minus), St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Canyon (grade A+), Timbercreek Canyon (grade A), Lake Tanglewood (grade B+)

#9. Comal County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 111

- Population: 165,201

- Median household income: $93,744

- Median home value: $369,400 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,390 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: Rahe Bulverde Elementary School (grade A), Hoffmann Lane Elementary School (grade A), Smithson Valley Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. John Paul II Catholic High School (grade A), Living Rock Academy (grade A), New Braunfels Christian Academy (grade A minus)

- Top places: Fair Oaks Ranch (grade A), Garden Ridge (grade A), New Braunfels (grade A)

#8. Lubbock County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 97

- Population: 311,509

- Median household income: $61,911

- Median home value: $183,700 (56% own)

- Median rent: $1,087 (44% rent)

- Top public schools: Crestview Elementary School (grade A+), Talkington School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Bennett Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: All Saints Episcopal School (grade A+), Christ the King Diocesan Schools (grade A+), Lubbock Christian School (grade A)

- Top places: Wolfforth (grade A), Lubbock (grade A), Shallowater (grade A minus)

#7. Kendall County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 93

- Population: 45,376

- Median household income: $104,196

- Median home value: $464,100 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,455 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: Voss Middle School (grade A), Herff Elementary School (grade A), Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Geneva School of Boerne (grade A+), Crestmont Christian Preparatory School (grade A), Hill Country Montessori School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Boerne (grade A), Comfort (grade B minus)

#6. Williamson County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 57

- Population: 617,396

- Median household income: $102,851

- Median home value: $370,100 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,597 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Westwood High IB World School (grade A+), Meridian World School (grade A+), Round Rock High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Hill Country Christian School of Austin (grade A+), Round Rock Christian Academy (grade A), St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School (grade A)

- Top places: Brushy Creek (grade A+), Cedar Park (grade A+), Leander (grade A+)

#5. Travis County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 36

- Population: 1,289,054

- Median household income: $92,731

- Median home value: $444,800 (53% own)

- Median rent: $1,561 (47% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Westlake High School (grade A+), Vandegrift High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

- Top places: Triangle State (grade A+), Downtown (grade A+), Hyde Park (grade A+)

#4. Rockwall County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 34

- Population: 110,631

- Median household income: $121,303

- Median home value: $363,500 (83% own)

- Median rent: $1,779 (17% rent)

- Top public schools: New El #15 (grade A), New Elementary School (grade A), Rockwall-Heath High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Heritage Christian Academy (grade A), The Fulton School (grade unavailable), Providence Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Heath (grade A+), Rockwall (grade A+), Fate (grade A)

#3. Denton County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 33

- Population: 914,870

- Median household income: $104,180

- Median home value: $377,000 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,496 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Flower Mound High School (grade A+), Reedy High School (grade A+), Wakeland High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: The Clariden School (grade A+), Liberty Christian School (grade A+), Selwyn School (grade A)

- Top places: Flower Mound (grade A+), Trophy Club (grade A+), Highland Village (grade A+)

#2. Fort Bend County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 15

- Population: 832,607

- Median household income: $109,987

- Median home value: $329,600 (78% own)

- Median rent: $1,669 (22% rent)

- Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (grade A+), Obra D. Tompkins High School (grade A+), Clements High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fort Bend Christian Academy (grade A+), Logos Preparatory Academy (grade A), Calvary Episcopal Preparatory (grade A)

- Top places: Cinco Ranch (grade A+), Sugar Land (grade A+), New Territory (grade A+)

#1. Collin County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 4

- Population: 1,079,153

- Median household income: $113,255

- Median home value: $411,100 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,689 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberty High School (grade A+), Plano East Senior High School (grade A+), Jasper High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: John Paul II High School (grade A+), Prince of Peace Christian School (grade A+), Spring Creek Academy (grade A)

- Top places: Timberbrook (grade A+), Preston Highlands (grade A+), Frisco (grade A+)

