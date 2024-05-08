It’s the semifinals of our best wedding party song bracket

In this image released on November 21, Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Esparza via Getty Images)

It’s time for the semifinals!

After multiple rounds of voting, we only have four songs left that have survived. Can you believe it? And honestly, these are all songs that are so fun to dance to at weddings!

Recommended Videos

In our first matchup, it’s “The Cupid Shuffle” up against “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey. They’re both such different songs, but so fun to dance to at a wedding!

The other matchup is “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars and “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire. I’m not sure how you pick between the two! They are both such good songs, and always a good time to dance to at a wedding.

Voting for round four of the bracket starts on Tuesday, May 7. The results from round four will be announced on Thursday, May 9 -- the same day that voting for the finals begin! So make sure you come back to this page to see the winners of round one, and make sure you vote in the rounds after that!