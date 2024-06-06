80 years after D-Day: A look back at historic mission in photos

American troops, part of the Allied Expeditionary Force, wading ashore beside their amphibious tanks during the initial landings in France. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

If you’ve read a history book, then you’ve likely been inundated with June 6, 1944 and how important that day was to the world.

Today marks 80 years since the military operation known as “D-Day,” where Allied forces from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and France stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II.

At the time, France was occupied by Nazi Germany, and the Allied soldiers bravely landed on the beaches as they faced gunfire from German soldiers stationed along nearby cliffs.

Nearly 160,000 soldiers, 11,000 aircraft, 7,000 ships and other vehicles participated in what still is the largest seaborne invasion ever.

More than 4,000 were killed during the operation, giving the ultimate sacrifice in a mission that ultimately proved to be the turning point for the liberation of France and eventual Nazi defeat in World War II.

Take a look back at that historic day with photos below from Getty Images.

6th June 1944: American troops helping their injured friends from a dinghy after the landing ship they were on was hit by enemy fire during the Allied invasion of France on D-Day. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

6th June 1944: US Assault Troops seen here landing on Omaha beach during the Invasion of Normandy. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

6th June 1944: Reinforcements disembarking from a landing barge at Normandy during the Allied Invasion of France on D-Day. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

6th June 1944: Allied commander in chief General Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890 - 1969) talks to paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division about to take off for the D-Day landings in France. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A view from inside one of the landing craft after US troops hit the water during the Allied D-Day invasion of Normandy, France. The US troops on the shore are lying flat under German machine gun resistance. (Photo by Robert F Sargent/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

United States Rangers from E Company, 5th Ranger Battalion, on board a landing craft assault vessel (LCA) in Weymouth harbour, Dorset, 4th June 1944. The ship is bound for the D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy. Clockwise, from far left: First Sergeant Sandy Martin, who was killed during the landing, Technician Fifth Grade Joseph Markovich, Corporal John Loshiavo and Private First Class Frank E. Lockwood. They are holding a 60mm mortar, a Bazooka, a Garand rifle and a pack of Lucky Strike cigarettes. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images) (2013 Galerie Bilderwelt)

A Coast Guard landing barge, approaching Omaha Beach, is drenched in smoke when German bullets hit a smoke grenade being carried by one of the soldiers, English Channel, June 1944. (Photo by US Coast Guard/FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Operation Overlord Normandy, Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division of the United States Army have boarded the Landing Craft Transport (LCT) named Channel Fever ) in Southern England. 5th June 1944. They are ready for the landing in France. The 1st Division was one of the two divisions that stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D-Day suffering high casualties. Dorset, United Kingdom. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images) (2010 Galerie Bilderwelt)

June 1944: Full-length view of U.S. soldiers disembarking from one of two American landing craft on the Normandy beachhead during the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, World War II. Barrage balloons fly overhead to protect against dive-bomber attacks. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images)