80 years after D-Day: A look back at historic mission in photos

If you’ve read a history book, then you’ve likely been inundated with June 6, 1944 and how important that day was to the world.
Today marks 80 years since the military operation known as “D-Day,” where Allied forces from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and France stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II.
At the time, France was occupied by Nazi Germany, and the Allied soldiers bravely landed on the beaches as they faced gunfire from German soldiers stationed along nearby cliffs.
Nearly 160,000 soldiers, 11,000 aircraft, 7,000 ships and other vehicles participated in what still is the largest seaborne invasion ever.
More than 4,000 were killed during the operation, giving the ultimate sacrifice in a mission that ultimately proved to be the turning point for the liberation of France and eventual Nazi defeat in World War II.
