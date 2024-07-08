Bodycam footage shows police confronting road-rage suspect at Florida school

Bodycam footage of a man being confronted by police at an Orlando-area elementary school.

Police having to confront a parent in a pickup line at an elementary school is never a good thing. Unfortunately, that was the case in an Orlando suburb.

This happened more than a year ago and it is part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos.

The video had more than 2 million views at the time this article was published.

In April 2023, a man was confronted by police in front of an elementary school after reports that he possessed a gun.

The confrontation stemmed after a road rage incident with another parent at the school.

Officers described the man’s behavior as “irate” and “belligerent” during the incident.