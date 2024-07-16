Is it better to shower in morning or at night?

We can all be in agreement that it’s important to shower and stay clean. But when it comes to the time of day that is best, it’s more of a debate.

Is it better to shower in the morning when you wake up, or closer to bed time? There are arguments that can be made for both, according to health.com.

Below are the advantages during either time period, but before that, we want to hear from you!

The case for showering in the morning

When you sleep, bacteria and skin cells can build up on the bed sheets or your skin, especially if you sweat. Showering in the morning can help wash this away, according to the article.

Showering in the morning is also popular with people because it wakes them up for the day before work, school or whatever other activities are planned.

In addition, those who like to exercise in the morning obviously want to shower afterward to get the sweat and dirt off.

The case for showering at night

There are also advantages to waiting until before bed time to shower.

After a day’s worth of exposure to dirt and pathogens, showering before bed cleans up the body so bed sheets aren’t contaminated nearly as badly, if at all.

Showering at night can also help with those who struggle with allergies — as it can get rid of any pollen that is lingering — as well as those who suffer from skin conditions.

Finally, while showering in the morning can be a good way for some to wake up, doing so at night can also be a good transition to sleep with the way a shower can trigger rapid decline in body temperature.