Grab a bowl of menudo during National Menudo Month

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a dish you either love or hate, it is menudo.

It’s a Mexican soup made with beef tripe, the stomach lining of the cow, and hominy.

Different regions of Mexico claim to have invented the soup, but the nothern region claims its farmers created the soup from spare parts of a slaughtered cow.

Currently, the dish can be found at restaurants all over San Antonio, but most prefer a homemade bowl.

Everyone has a special way of making it as well. You can either include a lot of hominy, pigs feet, or little to a lot of spice.

Once the soup is finished you can top it with onions, cilantro, a squeeze of lemon or lime juice and a corn or flour tortilla on the side.

The dish takes anywhere from three to five hours to cook and is said to be the perfect cure for a hangover.

It is usually served at restaurants on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here’s a map of 10 places in town you can eat menudo at (there are many more places):

Menudo recipe:

5 pounds of beef tripe

108 ounces can of hominy

3 to 6 ounces menudo spice mix

3 tablespoons of oregano

3 lemons or limes

1 onion

Bushel of cilantro

Corn or flour tortillas

1. Clean and cut beef tripe into small pieces.

2. In a large pot put beef tripe and pour water into the pot until filled just over the tripe.

3. Add hominy, and spice. (Add half of the spice first and add later if you desire more heat).

4. Let it stew for 3 hours on medium-high heat (make sure you watch carefully it may boil over and you will have to lower heat.)

5. After 3 hours of stewing taste to see if beef tripe is soft enough to eat and not too chewy. Also pour in oregano. If it’s not ready to go back and check on it every 30 minutes until ready.

6. Spoon into bowl and top with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice, cilantro, and onions. Warm a tortilla and enjoy!