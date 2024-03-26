San Antonio restaurants offering Easter meals, desserts this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio restaurants are hopping into Easter with brunches, buffets, treats and family-style meals to celebrate the holiday.

See below for a list of places to eat on Sunday, including places with takeout options.

Recommended Videos

Bakery Lorraine: People can preorder a carrot cake for $80 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, and pick it up on Saturday or Sunday. Bakery Lorraine will also sell Easter-themed pastries this weekend. They include bunny-shaped tarts, egg-shaped moon pies and chocolate nest tarts. Bakery Lorraine has multiple locations; click People can preorder a carrot cake for $80 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, and pick it up on Saturday or Sunday. Bakery Lorraine will also sell Easter-themed pastries this weekend. They include bunny-shaped tarts, egg-shaped moon pies and chocolate nest tarts. Bakery Lorraine has multiple locations; click here for a list.

Carrot cake from Bakery Lorraine. (Bakery Lorraine)

Central Market : Easter meals, including ham, ribs and brunch, can be ordered until noon on Thursday. Meals will be available to pick up at the catering desk, or through curbside or delivery on Friday and Saturday. The meals serve multiple people and start at $74.99. Central Market-San Antonio is located at 4821 Broadway Street. Easter meals, including ham, ribs and brunch, can be ordered until noon on Thursday. Meals will be available to pick up at the catering desk, or through curbside or delivery on Friday and Saturday. The meals serve multiple people and start at $74.99. Central Market-San Antonio is located at 4821 Broadway Street.

Dairy Queen : People can order Easter cakes up to 24 hours in advance at participating Dairy Queen locations. Vanilla and chocolate flavors are available in 8-inch or 10-inch cakes. Easter cakes will be available through Easter Sunday. Dairy Queen has multiple locations. People can order Easter cakes up to 24 hours in advance at participating Dairy Queen locations. Vanilla and chocolate flavors are available in 8-inch or 10-inch cakes. Easter cakes will be available through Easter Sunday. Dairy Queen has multiple locations.

Dorrego’s : The River Walk restaurant will serve an Easter brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $75 for adults and $29 for children 12 and younger. The menu includes an omelet, breakfast and carving stations. The River Walk restaurant will serve an Easter brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $75 for adults and $29 for children 12 and younger. The menu includes an omelet, breakfast and carving stations. Reservations are recommended. Dorrego’s is located at 150 E. Houston Street.

Golden Corral : Family-style meals will be available for pickup on Easter Sunday. The meals can be ordered online now. Golden Corral brought back butterfly shrimp and three flavors of chicken tenders in time for Easter. Golden Corral has multiple locations. Family-style meals will be available for pickup on Easter Sunday. The meals can be ordered online now. Golden Corral brought back butterfly shrimp and three flavors of chicken tenders in time for Easter. Golden Corral has multiple locations.

la Madeleine : The chain’s San Antonio locations are offering Easter-themed desserts and family bundles through Sunday. Easter bundles feed four to eight people and start at $69.99. The bundles include ham, mashed potatoes, salad and more. The chain has multiple locations. The chain’s San Antonio locations are offering Easter-themed desserts and family bundles through Sunday. Easter bundles feed four to eight people and start at $69.99. The bundles include ham, mashed potatoes, salad and more. The chain has multiple locations.

Landrace : The restaurant at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk will host an Easter buffet “with a Southern twist” starting at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, according to a news release. Tickets start at $89 per person. The menu includes ham and lamb carving stations, plus pasta and omelet stations. Landrace is located at 115 Lexington Ave. The restaurant at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk will host an Easter buffet “with a Southern twist” starting at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, according to a news release. Tickets start at $89 per person. The menu includes ham and lamb carving stations, plus pasta and omelet stations. Landrace is located at 115 Lexington Ave.

Springhouse Cafe : The restaurant at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa will host an Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. The menu includes ham, lamb and a raw bar with seafood, according to a news release. The brunch is $80 for adults and $32 for children 6-12 years old. The restaurant at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa will host an Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. The menu includes ham, lamb and a raw bar with seafood, according to a news release. The brunch is $80 for adults and $32 for children 6-12 years old. Reservations are required. Springhouse Cafe is located at 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive.

Zocca Cuisine D’Italia: The restaurant will serve brunch on two barges as they float on the River Walk. The barges will leave at 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $95. Zocca is located at 420 W. Market Street. The restaurant will serve brunch on two barges as they float on the River Walk. The barges will leave at 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $95. Zocca is located at 420 W. Market Street.

Read also: