Where to get free doughnuts on National Donut Day 2024

SAN ANTONIO – One of the best food holidays of the year is right around the corner: Friday marks National Donut Day.

Thankfully, some shops are celebrating with freebies and deals.

Here’s where to find the goods on National Donut Day:

Duck Donuts is having a buy one, get one free cinnamon sugar doughnut per guest, in-store only. No purchase is necessary.

Dunkin’ is giving customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last. is giving customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

Shipley Do-Nuts is giving out a free glazed doughnut with a purchase, while supplies last. The offer is available in-store or online with the code DONUTDAY24. is giving out a free glazed doughnut with a purchase, while supplies last. The offer is available in-store or online with the code DONUTDAY24.

Voodoo Doughnut is selling “Pink Raised Glazed Dozens,” which include 13 doughnuts, for $10 each.

National Donut Day began as a way to raise funds and commemorate the work of the “Donut Lassies,” according to The Salvation Army. The “Donut Lassies” established bases near the front lines of World War I in France and baked doughnuts for soldiers.

