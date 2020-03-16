VP Pence, Coronavirus Task Force to provide update on COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update early Monday on COVID-19 from the White House.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

KSAT.com will livestream the event.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

