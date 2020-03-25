These three simple things will help keep you healthy, ready to fight illness

We all spend much of our time at home right now, but the one place we’re still going is the grocery store. It’s a necessity – we’ve all got to eat.

It’s true that all kinds of frozen foods are easy, and they’re sustainable for quite some time, but what we are feeding our body can have a big impact on our overall health.

Korynn Snidar, a certified nutritionist with a B.S. in human nutrition and dietetics, said what people should be eating always, and especially now, are fruits and vegetables, as well as making it a point to stay hydrated.

“Now is not the time for keto or fasting. It’s a time for fruits, vegetables and nourishment,” said Snidar, who also owns Lovely Meal Prep.

Her resounding suggestion at any time is that, to be healthy, you simply must eat your fruits and vegetables. That is key.

“People don’t believe it’s that simple,” Snidar said. “People say, ‘It can’t be that easy.’”

But it is.

She said even though people have pegged certain fruits and vegetables as “superfoods,” in reality, ALL fruits and vegetables are superfoods.

“The more nutrients (you consume), those are the tools you need to heal and defend against a virus,” Snidar said. “All the building blocks for building immunity come from plants. Even original medicine came from plants."

Still, she said balance is always key. The way in which Snidar feeds herself and her family -- and recommends for others -- is that she builds every meal around her vegetables. Typically, 70% to 80% is vegetables, 20% is meat and 10% is fat -- things like nut butters and avocado.

When it comes to fruit, she said her personal favorite is camu camu.

“It has a lot of vitamin C, which can be helpful against fighting viruses,” Snidar said, adding that loading up on the vitamin and plant-based foods can really boost the immune system.

Snidar said she’s asked her clients what their biggest fear is concerning their health and diet right now while staying at home for work. The majority have said snacking.

She said now is a great time to try to tune into your body and really ask yourself: Am I eating out of boredom or hunger? Snidar suggested trying to keep structure to the day: Get up, shower, put on regular clothes, and do all the things you would normally do (that you are able to at home).

And even though planning meals will require a little more time and effort, consider that you will now be skipping those mid-workday lunch outings at unhealthy places.

