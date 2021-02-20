COVID-19 testing to be provided Saturday for San Antonio ISD students, staff

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 testing will be provided at San Antonio Independent School District’s high school campuses Saturday.

Community Labs will provide the testing in a response to a request from San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez. According to Community Labs’ release, testing is restricted to SAISD students and staff.

The free testing will allow the district to identify positive cases before classes resume Monday, according to Community Labs.

“We test at 94 SAISD campuses weekly, but because of this week’s winter storms, schools were closed and we had to suspend those screenings,” Community Labs president Sal Webber said in a released statement. “We applaud Superintendent Martinez’s foresight to resume testing on Saturday. Because we use highly sensitive PCR tests and return results within 24 hours, we’ll be able to identify COVID-19-positive students and staff, allow them to quarantine and safely return others to the classroom on Monday.”

“It has been a very difficult week for our community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back on Monday. We know people have been in close quarters with family and friends because of the weather, and we want to provide a safe environment when they return,” Martinez said in a released statement. “We are grateful to be able to provide asymptomatic testing this weekend, and we will return to providing this testing weekly on all of our campuses from our pre-kindergarteners through our high school seniors moving forward. We will finish this year strong, and we will begin next school year even stronger for it.”

Click here to register for testing.