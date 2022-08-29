Doctors working to figure out why advanced cervical cancer on the rise

A recent study on cervical cancer is sending up red flags for doctors.

The study found the rates of advanced cervical cancers are spiking, with unusual increases in white women, and experts are trying to find out why.

Historically, Black women have had the highest rates, and the large new study shows that’s still true. Their prevalence rate is nearly 60% higher than white women.

However, the new data revealed that one type of advanced cancer, adenocarcinoma, increased at nearly twice the rate in white women. It showed the highest spike in white women between 40 and 44 years old in the South. That was the group in the study that had the fewest screenings and typically had not had HPV vaccines that protect against cervical cancer.

It’s the first time experts have seen this type of data.

“We’ve made great strides with cervical cancer, with screening regularly, with pap smear, the new screening modalities,” said Dr. Patrick Ramsey, maternal medical director at University Health and UT Health San Antonio.

That’s why Dr. Ramsey believes the cause of this spike has to do with access.

“I think the COVID-19 pandemic has kind of put a pause on people coming in for the regular care,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said those regular screenings are crucial in picking up the slower, more lethal cancers that can develop.

It’s especially important if women have certain risk factors.

“If patients have diabetes, high blood pressure, those types of factors --that may put them at higher risk. Again, not having regular care for those conditions could increase risk for developing the cancers later as well,” Ramsey said.

He urges women to make their appointments, saying doctors have been vaccinated and their offices are safe.

