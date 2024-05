The first-ever Texas Eats Food Festival kicked off on Saturday.

The first-ever Texas Eats Food Festival was a lip-smacking success at Smoke BBQ near downtown San Antonio Saturday.

The event featured food samples from 20 Texas chefs, live music, and plenty of fun.

If you missed out on this year’s event, check out some photos submitted by KSAT Connect users below.

