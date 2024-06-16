100º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Insider

KSAT viewers share photos of their dads for Father’s Day

Celebrate the dads in your life by uploading your Father’s Day photos to KSAT Connect

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Tags: KSAT Insider, Father's Day, KSAT Connect
A KSAT viewer shared their Father's Day celebration to KSAT Connect (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Father’s Day is finally here!

This year, we want to celebrate the dads and father figures in your life! Submit a photo of your father using KSAT Connect.

See the guide below on how to upload. You can also view some of this year’s submissions below.

Leilanie
0
San Antonio
mari martinez

I want to wish my son David Mendez A Happy Father's Day .May you have a blessed day 2024.

2
San Antonio
Daniel
0
Atascosa
Brenda67o

My daddy was a Sargent n the Marine Corps his name is Paulino Ortiz JR . I lost him 30 years ago n there’s not a day that doesn’t go by that get Ms easier. I miss him every day so much. Brenda Lee Ortiz

0
San Antonio

KSAT Connect Posting Guide:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Father’s Day” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email

Recommended Videos