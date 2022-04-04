68º

WEATHER ALERT

Money

Sign up for the KSAT Money newsletter

Learn about business tips, San Antonio’s tech culture, money-saving and other personal finance techniques

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Money, Money Its Personal, Finance, Consumer, Technology, Buisness, Local Business
. (KSAT/Henry Keller)

Welcome to the KSAT Money newsletter.

This new series explores the economic opportunities in the San Antonio area and reports personal finance stories that include money-managing tips, scam alerts, among other financial topics.

KSAT Money is an evolution of our existing “Money: It’s Personal” series. It includes all-new stories and Q&As about building a successful business in the San Antonio area, as well as those that discuss personal finance topics.

If you’re interested in business, money, tech and personal finance, follow along and learn from the subject matter experts interviewed in our new KSAT Money series. And if you have any questions or subjects you’d like to know more about, email me at iherrera@ksat.com.

I hope you will enjoy this newsletter and content, and share with friends and family who are interested in a better economic tomorrow in our city.

You can also follow our daily coverage by clicking on our Money page.

Find our other KSAT newsletters, like 12 On Your Side or breaking news, or manage your email subscription settings here.

Check out some of the Q&As and stories we have worked on recently:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter